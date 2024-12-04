AJK info minister terms AAC protest unjustified after Supreme Court Verdict

The Information Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah has said that protest call from Awami Action Committee is unjustified after issuance of verdict presidential ordinance by the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Information Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah has said that protest call from Awami Action Committee is unjustified after issuance of verdict presidential ordinance by the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the verdict of apex court adds the esteem to the Administrative system and this proved that all the decisions could not be made on roads but it would be taken under the administrative system within the framework of law of the land.

Pir Mazhar said that respect of Supreme Court decision was Mandatory for all and he thanked to different segments of the society including the Drug Associations, Bar Councils and Trade Organizations of different cities for respecting the apex court decision and announced their impassiveness from the protest.

He said that the protest culture should now be abolished and it proved very harmful for the development of the country and public economic and social activities and give bad image to Pakistan and AJK at international level, He said.

Information Minister was of the view that AJK is the peaceful and hospitable region and saying that after 2018, the tourism had got highly endorsement but these unreasonable protest marches damaged the image of AJK and its economic activities.

He observed that government has no any stubbornness or egoism and trader fraternity are on their free will weather they close their shops or remain open government has nothing to do but their forcible shutter down would not be tolerated and law will take its own course and writ of the government would not be allowed challenge it, the Information Minister maintained.

Pir Mazhar said that negative propaganda is being circulated at social Media that government has taken back the relief on flour and electricity which he termed condemnable and make it clear that relief on both items are intact and propagation is against the ground reality.

While condemning the negative propaganda regarding the closure of entry points he said that all five entry points connecting to Pakistan would remain open as usual and termed the social media propaganda as a plot to fulfil the foreign agenda and saying that these protests badly affect the manual working class and hinder them to earn their bread and butter, he added.