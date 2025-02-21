AJK Inland Revenue Depart launches POS Invoicing System

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Feb, 2025) The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) achieved a major breakthrough enhancing its professional skills harmonious to the need of modern age by crossing another milestone with the successful launching of AJK POS Invoicing System.

Disclosing this IRD AJK official spokesman told APP here Friday that the Prime Minister of AJK Ch. Anwaar ul Haq, accompanying his concerned cabinet colleagues graced the inaugural ceremony lauding the latest achievement of the department with notable remarks.

The spokesman continued that the Department of Inland Revenue in collaboration with Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (Federal board of Revenue), Pakistan successfully launched the latest AJK POS Invoicing System at the business outlets/points of sale of famous brands located in Mirpur district.

The PM briefed, on detail, by Commissioner Inland Revenue Syed Ansar Ali about the latest invoicing system. In the presence of the Prime Minister, live testing was done by issuing invoices under the new invoicing system and the QR code on the invoices was also scanned for verification.

The Prime Minister appreciated this departmental effort and applauded Syed Ansar Ali, Commissioner, Department of Inland Revenue and his team on the successful implementation of the system.

The Prime Minister also cherished the departmental measures to increase the state revenue and directed the officials of the Inland Revenue Department to take more such innovative steps.

The spokesman of the Department briefed that many famous brands are doing their business in Mirpur district, including brands of clothes, food and shoes etc.

According to the prevailing laws, the POS invoicing system is applicable on all sales counters of business outlets/ business stores of these brands, known as Points of Sale by law.

Under the system, the invoice/bill generated by each sale counter will be linked with the IRIS System, which enables the Department to monitor every invoice issued with prompt sales tax collection.

Talking about future IT Implementation plans, Syed Ansar Ali, Commissioner Inland Revenue further informed that at present some important projects are in pipeline under collaboration with PRAL administration that include online sales tax return, implementation of Track and Trace System and data integration with FBR and PSW.

The representatives of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, trade bodies and industrialists of District Mirpur and local community also recognized the achievement of Inland Revenue Department by recording complimentary notes.

Syed Ansar Ali Commissioner Inland Revenue (South Zone) further briefed that in order to make this system successful and effective, a dedicated Special Task Force is monitoring the working of AJK POS Invoicing System on whole-time basis under the supervision of senior officers of the Department.

The Commissioner also advised to all such business outlets that they should ensure compliance of law and procedure within their business premises as per real spirit of AJK POS Invoicing System, as any violation of law shall entail in tax auditing, imposition of penalty and sealing of business premises.

