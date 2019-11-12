UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Interacts With 'Chinese Archaeologists, Historians' Over Uplift Of Kashmiri Archaeological Sites

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

AJK interacts with 'Chinese Archaeologists, Historians' over uplift of Kashmiri archaeological sites

An interactive meeting with the visiting 'Chinese delegation of archaeologists and historians' over the uplift of the potential of ancient Kashmiri archaeological sites in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, was held at the offices of Tourism and Archaeology department

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : An interactive meeting with the visiting 'Chinese delegation of archaeologists and historians' over the uplift of the potential of ancient Kashmiri archaeological sites in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, was held at the offices of Tourism and Archaeology department.

Mrs. Madam Medhit Shehzad, Secretary Tourism & Archaeology of AJK Government was in the chair.

Senior Professor of Archaeology Department of the state-run AJK University Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Khan briefed the Chinese archaeologists, historians and researchers of the archaeological discoveries in AJK particularly in the top mountainous Neelum Valley.

While responding Prof. Tanghuisheng Hebei Normal University, Shijiazhaung showed great interest in Prof. Khan's research: 'Prehistoric cultural material', findings from the Neelum Valley.

He also showed his interest for research collaboration for 'Sharda sites'.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese mission is already working on 'Early historic Period' at Jhang and Taxila Valley in Pakistan", Prof. Rukhsana Khan later told APP Correspondent Tuesday.

Khan expressed gratitude to the AJK government especial Secretary Tourism, Information and Archaeology Mrs. Medhit Shehzad for keen interest and planning for future researches on Archaeology and heritage's preservation in AJK.

Meanwhile, in pursuance of newly establishing 'Sharda Center of Learning: Archaeology and Heritage at AJK University in the State's capital city on Tuesday, Prof. Rukhsana Khan also briefed Prof. Ashraf Khan, seasoned academician at Taxila Institute of Asian civilization at Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad of the details of the salient features of the emergence of the Sharda Center and Archaeological projects. Prof. Khan graciously offered his valuable input for the uplift of the center.

It may be added that Dr. Rukhsana khan is the Assistant Professor at the state-run University of AJK, leading archaeologist from Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

She also heading Sharda Centre of Learning : Archaeology Heritage at AJK University.

Her pioneer research work was highly appreciated by the visiting mission from China headed by Prof. Tang huisheng and members of his delegation, who visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Miss Khan is still engaged with the Chinese delegation for research sharing planning for future researches and other aspects of preservation of heritage in the liberated territory of AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Quaid E Azam Jammu Jhang Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir May From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

56 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

56 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.