AJ&K IRD Clinches LAUREL ACHIAJK Inland Revenue department collects Rs.11.245 bln tax

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) : The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has made record bi-annual collection up to December, 2021 at Rs.11.245 billion with an unprecedented increase of Rs.2.205 billion.

The tax analysts and observers termed this major tax realization as a milestone specifically by the tax realizing agency presently operating under the auspices of Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, official sources said.

AJK State Inland Revenue Department was assigned bi-annual target of Rs.9.040 billion for direct taxes during the current fiscal year, against which the Department remained successful in collecting revenue of Rs.11.245 billion with significant rise of Rs.2.205 billion.

Unveiling the details of successful realization of the income tax target with remarkable rise of two billion, the Commissioner Inland Revenue AJK Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan (also head of the Department) told APP that during December, 2021, Income Tax collection stood at Rs.3.000 billion, which fact itself speaks out the outstanding performance of Inland Revenue Department.

The IRD Commissioner underlined that despite existence of post-covid situation,the Inland Revenue Department efficaciously gave surplus bi-annual collection upto December, 2021 with total income tax collection at Rs.

11.245 billion.

Sardar Zaffar said that the outstanding performance has become possible due to utilization of effective strategies and actions plans, which is an ample proof of exemplary performance of the IRD.

Meanwhile official sources revealed that the credit for this outstanding and remarkable performance of the AJK IR Department also goes to the AJK Minister for Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Secretary Inland Revenue Department Zaheer-ud-Din Qureshi.

"The constant guidance and cooperation have in fact paved the way for tolling up the income tax collection of the Department to the remarkable figure over and above Rs.11 Billion at December end", the sources said.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue of AJK, at the same time, has also applauded the tireless efforts, devotion and sincerity extended by the departmental team towards the successful revenue achievements and hoped that the Departmental team shall continue to give out their maximum and to impart their pivotal role in strengthening State's economy.