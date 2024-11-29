AJK IRD storms business hubs to discourage sales tax invasion in Mirpur

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 29 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner AJK State Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Muhammad Mahmood Alam has started surprise checking of the business centers including those of different brands in Mirpur district besides other parts of this southern region regarding the deposits of the stipulated sales tax, received from the buyers, in the national exchequer, official sources told APP on Friday.

On this occasion, he said that string action would be taken under the prevailing laws of Sales Tax Act 1990 against the entrepreneurs found involved in the tax evasion.

Local outlets of famous brands including 'Khadi', Al-Karam, Safira and other important business centers were inspected during the surprise checking.

Serious violations on the part of certain outlets were allegedly observed in the course of collection of the sales tax, on which strict instructions to all the business centers were given that 100 percent of the stipulated sales tax amount should be collected from the consumer.

According to the prevailing rules and regulations, the stipulated levies in the form of Sales Tax should be collected and be transferred in the government treasury.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner IRD said that any of small or big business center shall have to make the payment of taxes transparently and in accordance with the law and according to the tax act. "Otherwise strict action will be taken against all business centers to be found involved in tax evasion.

"No concession will be made given to anyone in this regard and all the rules regarding tax collection will be strictly implemented", he declared.

The DC directed the Inland Revenue Department staffers to perform their duties honesty and integrity playing g their effective role in improving the tax collection system in AJK.

Social, political and public circles have lauded the local Inland Revenue Department's drive to net those involved in tax invaders to ensure raising the volume of taxes collection through depositing of the sales taxes being received by the local business centers including various brands in the national exchequer, the sources added.