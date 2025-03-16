AJK IRIS System Gets A Major Boost, New Features Introduced For Taxpayers' Convenience"
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Azad Jammu Kashmir Inland Revenue Department has taken a significant step towards improving taxpayer convenience by introducing new features in the AJK IRIS system.
A Revenue Department spokesperson told APP here on Sunday that the updated system would provide taxpayers with easier access to various services, reducing physical contact and promoting a paperless environment.
According to the details, taxpayers will be able to check their online status and verify their details swiftly, eliminating the need to visit the Federal board of Revenue's online portal.
Taxpayers will receive confirmation of payment slips and computerized payment receipts online, making the process more efficient.
This new feature allows taxpayers to access their details, including computerized national identity card numbers, email, and mobile numbers.
Registered tax residents can now obtain verification certificates under Section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 regarding property purchase and sale through online access. An additional feature has been added to the system, providing taxpayers with convenient access to their tax-related information.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK IRIS system gets a major boost, new features introduced for taxpayers' convenience"6 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist laid to rest6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values,respects all religions,cultures equally : Shazia26 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk seized, heavy fines imposed in Kohat26 minutes ago
-
Spring beautification drive launched in Faisalabad36 minutes ago
-
Police ensured foolproof security of churches46 minutes ago
-
2,235 arrested for kite flying this year46 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept starts tree plantation46 minutes ago
-
President condemns firing on convoy of MPA Jam Mehtab46 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police’s intelligence-based search and sweep operations, mock exercises continue46 minutes ago
-
Punjab becomes first province to launch air ambulance service: Khawaja Salman46 minutes ago
-
Talented paraplegic girl student gifted with electric wheelchair1 hour ago