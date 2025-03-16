AJK IRIS system gets a major boost, new features introduced for taxpayers' convenience"

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Azad Jammu Kashmir Inland Revenue Department has taken a significant step towards improving taxpayer convenience by introducing new features in the AJK IRIS system.

A Revenue Department spokesperson told APP here on Sunday that the updated system would provide taxpayers with easier access to various services, reducing physical contact and promoting a paperless environment.

According to the details, taxpayers will be able to check their online status and verify their details swiftly, eliminating the need to visit the Federal board of Revenue's online portal.

Taxpayers will receive confirmation of payment slips and computerized payment receipts online, making the process more efficient.

This new feature allows taxpayers to access their details, including computerized national identity card numbers, email, and mobile numbers.

Registered tax residents can now obtain verification certificates under Section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 regarding property purchase and sale through online access. An additional feature has been added to the system, providing taxpayers with convenient access to their tax-related information.

