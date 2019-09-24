AJK jolted as earthquake of moderate magnitude hits various parts

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur, were jolted after an earthquake of moderate magnitude hit different areas on Tuesday afternoon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur, were jolted after an earthquake of moderate magnitude hit different areas on Tuesday afternoon.

Mirpur and several other parts including Bhimber were jolted following the earthquake of moderate intensity at 4.

00 pm.

According USGS, the magnitude was re-calculated from 6.0 to 5.9. with Depth of 10.0 km; Epicenter latitude/longitude: 33.04�N /73.8�E (Pakistan), Nearest volcano: Dacht-i-Navar (555 km) and Primary data source: GFZ.

The quake was recorded at 5.9 at the Richter scale with itsepicenter in Jhelum area.