Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:18 PM

AJK journalists briefed on govt efforts for raising IOJ&K issue at int'l fora

The coordinator of Kashmir cell, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Monday arranged a briefing for the mediamen from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting government's efforts for effectively raising the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) issue at the international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The coordinator of Kashmir cell, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Monday arranged a briefing for the mediamen from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting government's efforts for effectively raising the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) issue at the international fora.

The briefing was also attended by spokesperson for the ministry Aisha Farooqui, a press release said.

The briefing also renewed Pakistan's unshakeable solidarity with the people of IOJ&K and its unflinching resolve and commitment to their legitimate right to self-determination.

It was also emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute had been and would always remain as the core issue.

During the briefing, views were also exchanged on various dimensions of the prevailing situation in IOJ&K.

The Kashmiri media delegation appreciated the initiatives taken by the ministry's Kashmir cell.

More Stories From Pakistan

