AJK journalists briefed over prevailing security situation along LoC, IOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) visited the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday and interacted with ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) visited the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday and interacted with ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar.

The journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and deliberate ceasefire violations (CFVs) by the Indian troops targeting the civilian population, according to ISPR.

The journalists appreciated the ISPR for providing an opportunity to interact especially in the context of one year completion of illegal and unilateral Indian action of revoking the special constitutional status of held Kashmir on August 5, 2019.\932