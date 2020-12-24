UrduPoint.com
AJK LA Approves 14th Amendment Act 2020 In The State's Interim Constitution

Thu 24th December 2020

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution (14th Amendment) Act 2020 with consensus and majority vote.

The Minister for law and parliamentary affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir presented the amendment in the house which was approved by the Assembly which met in AJK State metropolis.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of the house, Prime Minister AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that with the approval of the amendment the issue of the appointments of judges will be resolved.

He said government is fulfilling its obligations to extend financial assistance for the provision of justice to the people.

The AJK Prime Minister said the government was giving a billion of rupees subsidy to mitigate the sufferings of the people and efforts were underway to decrease the flour prices.

He said that the government had maintained strict financial discipline and become self-sufficient in the economic resources and achieved the revenue targets despite the coronavirus pandemic.

