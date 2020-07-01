UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK LA Approves Two Law Draft Bills

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

AJK LA approves two law draft bills

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 01 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Wednesday unanimously approved two separate law draft bills including 'Timber Trade (Nationalization (Repeal) Act 2020' and 'Criminal Law (3rd Amendment) Act 2020'.

Speaking on the floor of the house, which met in the State's metropolis on Wednesday with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair, AJK Minister for Disaster Management Authority Ahmed Raza Qadri said that since incidents of the criminal assault against children has unfortunately become a common exercise in our society, the AJK government brought the law to overcome the immoral practice.

The minister underlined that the law has been promulgated after the affected people had used to avoid lodging reports about such cases with the police in view of the lesser punishment in the prevailing law.

The minister stated that the promulgation of the amended law, the accused found guilty of the criminal assault against the children under 18-year of age would be awarded death sentence, life imprisonment, fine or the punishment of depriving the sexual strength by the learned court of law.

Moreover the accused in such immoral acts found involved in attempt to commit the criminal assault against the children under 18 years of age could be awarded the rigorous imprisonment of 5 to 10 years by the learned court of law.

Moving the draft bill of 'Timber Trade (Nationalization (Repeal) Act 2020', Forests Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan said that since the department of AKLASC (Azad Kashmir Logging & Sawmill Corporation) has been abolished, the amended Act has been brought into being to ensure the transfer of the powers related to the AKLASC to the State Forest Department for the future.

"All the earlier AKLASC powers related to forests would now have been transferred to the forest department", he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Fine Ahmed Raza Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals 2020 All Government Court

Recent Stories

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

36 minutes ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

36 minutes ago

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

2 hours ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

2 hours ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.