AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur,

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at his office on Monday.

The delegation included Speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former Prime Ministers Raja Farooq Haider, Raja Atiq Ahmed Khan and Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, along with other members of the Assembly.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on highlighting the Kashmir issue more effectively at the international level. The members of the delegation noted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always stood firmly with the people of Kashmir. They expressed gratitude to the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their continued support of the Kashmir cause.

The delegates said India’s unilateral abrogation of Kashmir’s special status was an act of state terrorism. They added that Pakistan’s recent military success against India had once again brought the Kashmir issue to the global spotlight, terming it a golden opportunity that must be seized to advance the cause more effectively.

They further emphasized the need for greater coordination between the provinces and the federation, suggesting that unanimous resolutions on the Kashmir cause be passed in all four provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly, in order to present a stronger case before the international community.

Speaking to the delegation, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that all political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were united on the Kashmir issue, rising above political affiliations. He reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always supported their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to do so.

He assured the delegation that the provincial government and assembly would extend full cooperation on the matter. The Chief Minister announced that a special session of the Provincial Assembly would soon be convened to pass a unanimous resolution on Kashmir, to which members of the AJK Legislative Assembly would also be invited.

He said the resolution would send a strong message to the international community on the Kashmir issue.

