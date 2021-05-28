UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK LA Lauds Pakistan For Conducting Nuclear Tests On May 28, 1998

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:06 PM

AJK LA lauds Pakistan for conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to pay tribute to Pakistan for conducting a series of nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 in matching response to Indian nuclear aggressions setting aside the international pressure

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to pay tribute to Pakistan for conducting a series of nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 in matching response to Indian nuclear aggressions setting aside the international pressure.

"The resolution terms this historical event not only for Pakistan but for the Muslim Ummah as well. The day was an epoch-making in the history of Pakistan when Pakistan emerged as an atomic power on the world map and raised the morale of the people of occupied Kashmir struggling for the internationally right to self determination," said an official news release "The resolution maintains that Indian openly projected its expansionist designs and to maintain the balance of power in this part of the world the conducting of nuclear tests had become imperative to check the same," it added.

Addressing the assembly session, AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said May 28, 1998 was an unforgettable day in the country's history, when it became a nuclear power on the world map .

On that day, he said, the country's defence was made invincible when Pakistan successfully carried out nuclear tests. India would never cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said his government had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of people and finalized a law to extend financial assistance to the orphans and widows at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister World Nuclear Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Muslim Event Government

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs in third ODI

2 minutes ago

Belarusian opposition head urges 'braver' EU measu ..

2 minutes ago

Five-substitute rule extended to 2022 World Cup: I ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Conduct Probe Into Ryanair Inciden ..

2 minutes ago

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss New Challenges ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelan Parliament Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Pa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.