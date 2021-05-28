AJK LA lauds Pakistan for conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to pay tribute to Pakistan for conducting a series of nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 in matching response to Indian nuclear aggressions setting aside the international pressure.

"The resolution terms this historical event not only for Pakistan but for the Muslim Ummah as well. The day was an epoch-making in the history of Pakistan when Pakistan emerged as an atomic power on the world map and raised the morale of the people of occupied Kashmir struggling for the internationally right to self determination," said an official news release "The resolution maintains that Indian openly projected its expansionist designs and to maintain the balance of power in this part of the world the conducting of nuclear tests had become imperative to check the same," it added.

Addressing the assembly session, AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said May 28, 1998 was an unforgettable day in the country's history, when it became a nuclear power on the world map .

On that day, he said, the country's defence was made invincible when Pakistan successfully carried out nuclear tests. India would never cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said his government had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of people and finalized a law to extend financial assistance to the orphans and widows at their doorsteps.