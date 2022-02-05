UrduPoint.com

AJK LA Marks Kashmir Solidarity Day With Reiteration Of Full Solidarity With IIOJK Brethren

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 09:10 PM

AJK LA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day with reiteration of full solidarity with IIOJK brethren

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 05 (APP):A special sitting of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday marked the nation-wide observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by reiterating full solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The lower house of the AJK Parliament met in the State metropolis on Saturday with Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar in the chair.

At the outset of the session Special Assistant for Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza offered prayers for the security and stability of the country and for the souls of the martyrs of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir and Pakistan.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressed the special session. President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was also present in the session.

Addressing the session the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the people of Occupied Kashmir have expectations from Pakistan and Pakistan will fulfill their hopes.

He thanked the President and the Chief of Army Staff for coming to Azad Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Prime Minister said a new generation of Kashmiri have joined the Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir in which doctors, engineers and educated youth are making sacrifices.

The Prime Minister said that he was grateful to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the voice of Kashmiris people at every forum and he visited Azad Kashmir several times to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry visited the United States to protest against Modi on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that important decisions have been taken in the recent All Parties Kashmir Conference hosted by the President to aggressively project the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said that after the move on August 5, 2019, India is engaged to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir to fulfill its nefarious designs.

The Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar addressing the session said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. India has issued fake domiciles to change the demography of the occupied Kashmir and added that an aggressive policy is needed to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said that India was behind the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan and underlined the need for increasing pressure on India to implement UN resolutions.

Senior Most Minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the world must pay attention to the solution of the Kashmir issue.

The sacrifices of the people of Occupied Kashmir are unparalleled in the world history.

Law makers from the opposition benches including the PPP AJK President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin , former Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir and Jammu and Kashmir People's Party chief Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan also addressed the session and condemned the Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people.

They urged the international community to take stock of the Indian aggression and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

