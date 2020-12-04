AJK LA passes Charities Regulation Act , Prevention of Hoarding Act

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly Friday adopted two laws regarding regulations of charities and prevention of hoarding in the wake of corona virus infectious disease (COVID-19).

Minister Law and parliamentary affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir presented the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Charities registration, regulations and facilitation Act 2020 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir COVID- 19 (prevention of hoarding) Act 2020 one by one and reports of the standing committees which were passed unanimously by the house.

Minister communication and works Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz told the house that the design of Holard- Gulpoor road in Kotli district was faulty and subsequently was reviewed and redesigning of the project took the time due to which delay occurred but the same would be completed soon according to new design.

The minister was replaying to a question of Member Legislative Assembly from Kotli Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan regarding the delay in completion of road project.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while responding to a point of order raised by opposition member Sardar Sagheer Chughtai told the house that raise in fee by the University was the sole power of the institution which prepared the fee structure under the guidelines of higher education commission and government had nothing to do with that.

Replaying to another point of order raise of treasury member Faiza Ehsan, the prime minister said spread of corona virus was a natural calamity and the government successfully controlled the first wave of COVID 19 however, the second wave in AJK was a matter of concern as the percentage of positivity was very high.

He said the government was taking right steps to overcome the spread of the disease and a two weeks lockdown was imposed in the territory to bring down the rate of spread as nothing was more valuable than the life of citizen.

The prime minister however said that the construction business was allowed during the lockdown keeping in mind the difficulties and economic conditions of the daily wagers and labor involved with the industry.

He said a review would be made and if situation improved, then the restrictions would be relax, appealing the masses to follow the government's guidelines and SOPs to minimize the spread of the pandemic.