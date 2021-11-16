AJK LA Speaker inaugurates 16-day campaign "violence against women" in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) Chaudhry Anwarul Haque on Tuesday inaugurated a 16-day campaign titled "violence against women" in AJK held under the Women Parliamentary Caucus here in Assembly Secretariat.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Professor Taqdees Gilani, Member Assembly Nisara Abbassi, Secretary Information, IT and Tourism Midhat Shehzad, Chairperson Women Commission AJK Tehmina Sadiq, WHO representative EPI in AJK Dr. Bushra Shamus and other women from different sections of the society.

The speaker, speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, said that Parliamentary Women Caucus has played a commendable role in AJK in providing equal opportunities to women folk in the society and underscored the need for awareness in the society to prevent the women from domestic violence and other rude behavior based on gender bias.

He said that ignorance could be beaten through proper education which could change the mindset of the society positively and observed that women themselves should focus on religious and moral training of the child during maternity which would bring revolutionary change of the coming generation.

The speaker was of the view that Azad Kashmir is far better than other parts of the country because of high educational ratio and that was why in AJK we have very low rate of domestic and social violence against women besides we have strong religious bonds and social values in our society.

Parliamentary Secretary Taqdees Gilani while speaking on the occasion said that mainstreaming of the women was need of the hour, adding, the women in AJK were not inferior in education and talent and have the capability to work and deliver in every sphere of life. Our society should not ignore this potential of the women, rather women should be trusted and to deliver their responsibilities, she added.

The other speakers emphasized upon the women to develop confidence among themselves and focus on self character building to get respect in the society and fight for their rights at every level.