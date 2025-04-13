Open Menu

AJK LA Speaker Latif Akber Calls On AJK President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM

AJK LA Speaker Latif Akber calls on AJK President

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, it was officially said.

"Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in the state," the AJK president's office said on Sunday.

APP/ahr/378

