UrduPoint.com

AJK LA Summoned On Monday To Elect New PM

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 06:08 PM

AJK LA summoned on Monday to elect new PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood has summoned the Legislative Assembly session on Monday to elect the new prime minister after prorogation of the session consequent upon a verdict of the Supreme Court, earlier on Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood has summoned the Legislative Assembly session on Monday to elect the new prime minister after prorogation of the session consequent upon a verdict of the Supreme Court, earlier on Saturday.

The opposition had objected on the session convened by speaker on a requisition to take up a no-confidence motion as unlawful after the resignation of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and got a restrained order from the High Court.

The candidate for prime ministership Sardar Tanveer Aliyas then moved the Supreme Court against that High Court order which handed down a verdict on the issue on Saturday.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arri ..

Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals by Train

16 seconds ago
 Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of ..

Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of United Russia Faction - Party

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

21 minutes ago
 AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA se ..

AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA session for new PM election

19 seconds ago
 Five including two brothers killed in separate inc ..

Five including two brothers killed in separate incidents

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.