AJK LA to elect new PM on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 17 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will elect the new prime minister of the region on Monday for rest of the constitutional period ending in June 2026.

The office had fallen vacant because of resignation by the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi from the office to escape from the no-trust motion, submitted by 25 of the legislators including some of his cabinet colleagues in the assembly on April 12.

In quick compliance upon the April 16 orders of the Supreme Court of AJK, the President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has summoned Legislative Assembly session on Monday at 10.30 am to elect the new prime minister.

The house will exercise the process of election to the new leader of the house / the new Prime Minister of AJK – following the resignation from the office by Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on April 14.

Niazi was currently serving as acting prime minister of the AJK till the election to the new prime minister.

Speaker Ch. Anwar ul Haq will chair the session.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Poonch Division, as candidate of the party for the premier.

The opposition parties in AJK LA comprising PPP and PML (N) AJK Chapters had announced to boycott the election.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in Legislative Assembly and PPP leader Ch. Latif Akber told APP that PPP and PML-N will boycott the election of the new prime minister as session of the assembly was unconstitutional.