AJK Lashed With Unexpected Rainfall, Turning Warm Weather Into Cold
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Mirpur division and the adjoining areas, have been lashed with unexpected heavy rains since mid-last night, turning the weather pleasant and reducing the just-started warm spell to a greater extent.
Amid the thick black clouds, the city suddenly lashed with heavy rainfall with a wind storm of mild intensity that started in the early hours of Sunday and was continuing intermittently till the filing of this report, partially affecting the electricity, roads, and telecommunication systems in certain various areas of the Mirpur division, comprising Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports of Meteorological Department, AJK.
There are also reports of the uprooting of trees at several places in the division because of the wind storm.
The rainfall turned the weather cold, and as a result, people once again went into heavy clothing at a time when the weather had become warm, proceeding towards the summer.
The upper reaches of AJK had earlier remained in the grip of intermittent heavy rains since about the past couple of days, which had partially affected routine life besides paralyzing life in the top mountainous remote areas of Neelam and Leepa valleys, which were partially cut off from each other following the damaging of roads in the top mountainous area above the two valleys due to land sliding where mild snowfall was reported with pause during the above period.
The roads and telecommunications were also affected because of the heavy downpour, which was considered unexpected by the experts during the current days. to be harmful for seasonal agrarian products to a considerable extent.
