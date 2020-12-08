UrduPoint.com
AJK Lashes With Much-awaited First Rains, Snowfall Of Just Starting Winter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

AJK lashes with much-awaited first rains, snowfall of just starting winter

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :With the much-awaited rains in plains and snow on upper reaches, the dry spell that persisted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for over a couple of month ended late Monday.

Mercury fell down to greater extent turning weather chilled in top mountainous scenic Neelam and Leepa callies of AJK that received the first snowfall Monday night.

The inclement weather led to a dip in the day temperature. However, the night temperature improved to intolerable chillness in the top mountainous terrain of the liberated territory.

The persistent long dryness for past a couple of months caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts of AJK besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to alarming extent because of the lack of rains in the region as well.

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received first heaviest rainfall of the winter in the plains besides the snowfall at the upper reaches of the State mid last night of Monday and Tuesday in various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot besides some adjoining areas of the state lashed with the inaugural heavy down pour of the season coupled with mild thunder storm mid last night turning the weather more chilly and forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

In the snow~clad top mountainous Neelam and Leepa vallies the locals were compelled to be confined into their houses to avert negative impacts of the harshness of the suddenly changed chilly weather on the normal life, a local journalist told APP from the snowy mountainous Neelam valley over telephone on Tuesday.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at the mid last night which continued intermittently till this afternoon.

Metrological department, has, predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 24 hours. The entire region was passing through the dry weather since about last two months.

