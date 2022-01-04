AJK lashes with seasons' first heavy rains, snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) : , As result of seasons' first heavy intermittent rains in plains and snow-fall since wee hours on Tuesday, the upper areas of Neelam and some top mountainous parts of Bagh district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were partially disconnected from rest of the Valley and the country through land routes due to landslides some sites, official sources confirmed.

Various parts of AJK including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts lashed with the much-predicted first intermittent heavy rainfall of the season since mid night on Monday and Tuesday which partially affected the normal life, the sources told APP on Tuesday.

Snow-clad Neelam and some peaks of Leepa valley were disconnected following land-sliding, due to heavy rains at Sudhangalli.

Mirpur lashed with the heavy downpour coupled with mild wind storm since hours affected the power supply, roads and telecommunication system in various areas of the district. There are also reports of uprooting of trees at some kacha places in the division because of the wind storm. Telecommunication and electricity system was particularly affected as a result of the rainfall which was continuing.

The rainfall turned the weather chilly and as result, people went into the heavy winter clothing since the adjoining top mountainous areas of Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy down pour besides snowfall. Mud houses were also partially affected in various areas.

Various top mountainous parts of liberated territory of AJK are in the grip of intermittent heavy rains coupled with snow fall at some peaks which had partially affected the routine life besides paralyzing the life in the top mountainous remote areas.

The roads and telecommunication was also partially affected in the Mirpur, Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts and adjoining areas because of the heavy down pour in plains and snowfall at the peaks..

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community. More rains and snowfall on upper reaches of AJK are expected during next 03 days, the weather experts predicted. app/ahr