MIRPUR (AJK) : Mar 03 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Mar, 2025) With the much-predicted rains in plains and snowfall on higher reaches, the dry spell that persisted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for over past several of months dropped on Monday as the States' top mountainous Neelam valley and it's adjoining areas besides plains including this district received 3rd spell of snow and rainfall respectively at several of its areas.

Mercury fell down to exceptional extent turning weather chilled in top mountainous scenic Neelam valley and Jagran areas of AJK that received the heaviest snowfall since wee hours Monday.

The inclement weather led to a dip in the day temperature. However, the night temperature improved to intolerable chillness in the top upper reaches of the liberated territory.

The persistent long dryness for past several of month caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts of AJK besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to alarming extent because of the lack of rains in the region as well.

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received first heaviest rainfall of the winter but of the medium intensity in the plains besides the snowfall at the scenic upper reaches of the State mid last night.

The down pour of the season coupled with mild thunder storm since early morning Monday turned the weather more chilly forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

At the same time, the metrological department, has, predicted continuation of the rainfall in several of plains and snowfall at top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 48 hours.

Earlier till mid of February several parts of both sides of the LoC in the state including AJK and IIOJK suffered the continual dry weather since about last four months.

APP/ahr/378