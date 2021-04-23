UrduPoint.com
AJK Lashes With Unexpected Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:46 PM

AJK lashes with unexpected heavy rains

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) lashed with unexpected heavy rains till late Thursday turning the weather more pleasant

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) lashed with unexpected heavy rains till late Thursday turning the weather more pleasant.

Amid the thick black clouds, the city suddenly received heavy rainfall with windstorm of mild intensity, started Thursday afternoon which continued till the wee hours on Friday.

It was partially affecting the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in various areas of the Mirpur division including Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports.

There are also reports of uprooting of trees and electricity poles at several places in the division because of the wind storm.

The upper reaches of AJK had earlier remained in the grip of intermittent heavy rains since about past one week which paralyzed the routine life in the top mountainous remote areas. These areas partially disconnected from each other following damaging of roads in top mountainous Neelam and Leepa vallies due to land sliding where snow-fall was reported with pause at peaks during the said period.

The roads and telecommunication was also partially affected because of the heavy downpour which is considered to be unexpected by the experts during the current days. E

