AJK Launched Joint Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive In Patikka
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:12 AM
AJK State Forest Department, Wild Life Department and Organic Growers Forum launched an integrated monsoon tree plantation drive in the State metropolis and it's suburb on Monday with prime focus not only to bring huge area under tree plantation including the growing of fruit trees but also to provide required thick forests filled land for the protection of the wild lives, it was officially said
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) AJK State Forest Department, Wild Life Department and Organic Growers Forum launched an integrated monsoon tree plantation drive in the State metropolis and it's suburb on Monday with prime focus not only to bring huge area under tree plantation including the growing of fruit trees but also to provide required thick forests filled land for the protection of the wild lives, it was officially said.
A large-scale tree plantation drive, jointly organised by the Forest Department, Organic Growers Parscha, and the Wildlife Department, was launched in Patikka in the AJK's capital district, an AJK government spokesman told APP on Monday.
The campaign was inaugurated at the Wildlife Park and Zoo Patikka, in which residents, schoolchildren and environmental activists took part.
District Information Officer Sohail Khan, along with environmental activists including Raja Shakeel Khan and Daniyal Khan, planted saplings to mark the occasion.
“Our region falls in the area among the most vulnerable to climate hazards,” participants said on this occasion, adding that tree plantation is one of the most effective ways to improve the environment and fight climate change.
"The ongoing mass campaign seeks to ensure maximum saplings' survival by taking advantage of favourable rainy-season conditions", they said.
The spokesperson continued that the state government was giving priority to indigenous tree species that support local biodiversity.
Organisers of the campaign noted that the initiative aims not only to plant trees but also to raise public awareness about environmental conservation.
They stressed the importance of selecting suitable spaces, involving the community, and ensuring proper post plantation care to guarantee long-term success.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'
PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..8 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti8 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office8 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan14 minutes ago
-
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts5 minutes ago
-
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'6 minutes ago
-
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari6 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy urges closer Pakistan-China cooperation for regional peace2 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health, Secretary chair DHO conference: performance reviewed2 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi orders enhanced security measures across Federal Capital2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes court award on Indus Waters Treaty2 minutes ago