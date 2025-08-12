Open Menu

AJK Launched Joint Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive In Patikka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:12 AM

AJK launched joint monsoon tree plantation drive in Patikka

AJK State Forest Department, Wild Life Department and Organic Growers Forum launched an integrated monsoon tree plantation drive in the State metropolis and it's suburb on Monday with prime focus not only to bring huge area under tree plantation including the growing of fruit trees but also to provide required thick forests filled land for the protection of the wild lives, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) AJK State Forest Department, Wild Life Department and Organic Growers Forum launched an integrated monsoon tree plantation drive in the State metropolis and it's suburb on Monday with prime focus not only to bring huge area under tree plantation including the growing of fruit trees but also to provide required thick forests filled land for the protection of the wild lives, it was officially said.

A large-scale tree plantation drive, jointly organised by the Forest Department, Organic Growers Parscha, and the Wildlife Department, was launched in Patikka in the AJK's capital district, an AJK government spokesman told APP on Monday.

The campaign was inaugurated at the Wildlife Park and Zoo Patikka, in which residents, schoolchildren and environmental activists took part.

District Information Officer Sohail Khan, along with environmental activists including Raja Shakeel Khan and Daniyal Khan, planted saplings to mark the occasion.

“Our region falls in the area among the most vulnerable to climate hazards,” participants said on this occasion, adding that tree plantation is one of the most effective ways to improve the environment and fight climate change.

"The ongoing mass campaign seeks to ensure maximum saplings' survival by taking advantage of favourable rainy-season conditions", they said.

The spokesperson continued that the state government was giving priority to indigenous tree species that support local biodiversity.

Organisers of the campaign noted that the initiative aims not only to plant trees but also to raise public awareness about environmental conservation.

They stressed the importance of selecting suitable spaces, involving the community, and ensuring proper post plantation care to guarantee long-term success.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

8 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

8 minutes ago
 DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

8 minutes ago
Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

14 minutes ago
 Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fer ..

Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts

5 minutes ago
 PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Mi ..

PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'

6 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.2 ..

PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets ..

Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum

6 minutes ago
 Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civ ..

Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan