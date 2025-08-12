AJK launched joint monsoon tree plantation drive in Patikka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJK State Forest Department, Wild Life Department and Organic Growers Forum launched an integrated monsoon tree plantation drive in the State metropolis and it's suburb on Monday with prime focus not only to bring huge area under tree plantation including the growing of fruit trees but also to provide required thick forests filled land for the protection of the wild lives, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) AJK State Forest Department, Wild Life Department and Organic Growers Forum launched an integrated monsoon tree plantation drive in the State metropolis and it's suburb on Monday with prime focus not only to bring huge area under tree plantation including the growing of fruit trees but also to provide required thick forests filled land for the protection of the wild lives, it was officially said.

A large-scale tree plantation drive, jointly organised by the Forest Department, Organic Growers Parscha, and the Wildlife Department, was launched in Patikka in the AJK's capital district, an AJK government spokesman told APP on Monday.

The campaign was inaugurated at the Wildlife Park and Zoo Patikka, in which residents, schoolchildren and environmental activists took part.

District Information Officer Sohail Khan, along with environmental activists including Raja Shakeel Khan and Daniyal Khan, planted saplings to mark the occasion.

“Our region falls in the area among the most vulnerable to climate hazards,” participants said on this occasion, adding that tree plantation is one of the most effective ways to improve the environment and fight climate change.

"The ongoing mass campaign seeks to ensure maximum saplings' survival by taking advantage of favourable rainy-season conditions", they said.

The spokesperson continued that the state government was giving priority to indigenous tree species that support local biodiversity.

Organisers of the campaign noted that the initiative aims not only to plant trees but also to raise public awareness about environmental conservation.

They stressed the importance of selecting suitable spaces, involving the community, and ensuring proper post plantation care to guarantee long-term success.

APP/ahr/378