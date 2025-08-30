Open Menu

AJK Launches 4-day Polio Eradication Drive To Protect Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM

AJK launches 4-day Polio eradication drive to protect children

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A nationwide polio eradication campaign is set to begin in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on September 1st, targeting approximately 742,500 children under the age of five, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.

The AJK State Health Department sources told APP that the four-day drive, which will conclude on September 4th, aims to immunize children across all 10 districts of AJK through a comprehensive network of mobile teams and fixed centers.

To ensure the success of the campaign, the AJK State Health Department has made elaborate arrangements. Over 4,000 mobile teams, comprising more than 5,000 workers, will visit door-to-door to administer polio vaccine drops. Additionally, 448 fixed centers will be established at local government hospitals and subordinate health facilities, providing easy access to vaccination services.

In Muzaffarabad, the metropolis of AJK, over 135,000 children under five years old will be targeted for vaccination.

In Mirpur district, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain reported that 76,656 children under five years old will receive polio vaccinations. To achieve this, 431 mobile teams of paramedics will be deployed across 51 zones, visiting homes and serving at 41 fixed centers and 14 transit points.

A central polio control room has been set up in Muzaffarabad to monitor the campaign's progress and receive complaints. Furthermore, 844 area in-charges will supervise the drive at the union council level across AJK's 35 tehsils and 245 Union Councils.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

19 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

20 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

20 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

20 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

20 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

20 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

20 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

20 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan