AJK Launches 4-Day Polio Eradication Drive To Protect Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government is set to launch a 4-day national polio eradication drive starting from September 1st, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Sunday.
According to the details, the campaign aims to immunize approximately 742,500 children under the age of five across all 10 districts of AJK. In Muzaffarabad, over 135,000 children will be targeted for vaccination.
In this regard, the AJK State Health Department has made elaborate arrangements for the campaign. Over 4,000 mobile teams of paramedical staff will visit door-to-door to administer polio vaccine drops, while 448 fixed centers will be established at local government hospitals and health facilities. A total of 5,000 workers will be involved in the campaign, and 169 transit points will be set up to ensure maximum coverage.
In Mirpur district, at least 76,656 children under five years of age will receive polio vaccinations. District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, while exclusively talking to APP, said that 431 mobile teams of paramedics will visit door-to-door, while 41 fixed centers and 14 transit points will be set up to administer the vaccine. Parents are advised to fully cooperate with the mobile teams of paramedics to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine, he further added.
A central polio control room has been established in Muzaffarabad to monitor the campaign and receive complaints. The State Health Department's Polio Eradication Committee has made adequate arrangements to execute the campaign effectively, with 844 area in-charges supervising the drive at the union council level.
