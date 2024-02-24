Open Menu

AJK Launches Ambitious Tree Planting Campaign Across Liberated Territory

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The State Forest Department aims to plant 10 million saplings across 20 thousand acres in AJK. In Mirpur District, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz inaugurated the drive, planting a Palm sapling at central Shaheed Chowk.

Attendees included Kashmiri social workers and various dignitaries, who participated by planting saplings. Around 1.50 million saplings will be planted in the Mirpur division through collaboration with private and public sectors, educational institutions, the Pak Army, and volunteers.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz emphasized public participation, stating forests are vital for the economy and environment.

Speakers stressed the need for involvement from all sectors for the campaign's success.

The Forests Department ensures free saplings at government nurseries, with over 1.50 million planned for Mirpur division. Emphasis is placed on collective efforts to protect forests.

APP/ahr/378

