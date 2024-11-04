Open Menu

AJK Launches District-wide 'Mother And Child Health Week' In Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A district-wide 'Mother and Child Health Week' campaign has commenced across Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, starting from Monday, November 4.

According to District Health Office, the campaign was inaugurated by City Mayor Usman Khalid in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, Medical Superintendent of Mirpur DHQ Hospital Dr. Amir Aziz and other officers and employees of the State Health Department.

During the week-long campaign, the health department teams will administer immunization to children and pregnant women as well as deworming pills to 15,826 children under the age of five.

Additionally, 591 awareness sessions will be organized in the community and schools to educate the public on the importance of immunization, nutrition, hygiene and prevention of pneumonia and diarrhea.

District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja stated that a monitoring desk has been set up in the District Health Office to oversee the campaign's progress and address any complaints or issues in a timely manner.

He appealed to the public to actively participate in this initiative for the betterment of maternal and child health.

