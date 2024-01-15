Open Menu

AJK Launches Massive Drive Against Illegal Wood Cutting And Smuggling

Published January 15, 2024

AJK Launches Massive Drive Against Illegal Wood Cutting and Smuggling

The authorities have launched an extensive drive against the rampant trend of illegal wood cutting and smuggling in Azad & Jammu Kashmir on Monday

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The authorities have launched an extensive drive against the rampant trend of illegal wood cutting and smuggling in Azad & Jammu Kashmir on Monday.

According to AJK Forest Department, in a determined effort to safeguard the precious national assets of forests, Azad Jammu & Kashmir state has launched a widespread campaign to curb the practice of illegal wood cutting and smuggling.

The drive, aimed at preserving the region's lush greenery, has already seen the impounding of vehicles involved in such activities, with strict action promised against all guilty parties.

The government has stepped up its efforts to protect the environment and preserve the vital source of income provided by the forests.

With strict measures in place, those found guilty of encroaching on forest lands or participating in illegal activities will face severe consequences.

