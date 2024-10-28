AJK launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign on Monday, aiming to vaccinate 742,500 children under five years old.

According to official sources, the six-day drive, mirroring a national effort will utilize 3,995 mobile teams and 448 fixed vaccination centers across all ten districts.

Over 5,000 health workers will participate with a central control room in Muzaffarabad monitoring progress.

The campaign includes the administration of Vitamin A drops alongside the polio vaccine.

Special attention is being given to Muzaffarabad, where over 130,000 children are targeted.

The initiative is a collaboration between the AJK State Health Department and the World Health Organization (WHO).

