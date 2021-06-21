AJK law maker Chughtai laid to rest in Rawalakot

AJK politician Sardar Sagheer Ahmed Khan Chughtai was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Bengoyeen village, Rawalakot district on Monday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :AJK politician Sardar Sagheer Ahmed Khan Chughtai was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Bengoyeen village, Rawalakot district on Monday.

Earlier thousands of people from all walks of life from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and rest of the country offered his funeral prayer at Sardar Muhammad Ashraf Khan Stadium in Rawalakot city.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Federal Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanveer Ahmed Illayas, former AJK Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Sultan Zamurd, PTI AJK Central Information Secretary Ershad Mahmood, Ex President Jammu Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CPDR President Zulfiqar Abbasi besides other top leaders and workers of various other social, political and religious and public representative parties, elected representative, lawyers, journalists and employees of various private and public sector functionaries participated in the funeral prayers.

The body was later shifted to his native village Bengoieen for burial.

The bodies of Chughtai and his 37-years-old driver Muhammad Saeed s/o Muhammad Akter of Naghman Pura, Bagh district were surfaced and recovered from Sukhiyaan pocket of Mangla dam reservoir near ancient Ramkot fort located in middle of the giant reservoir of the country's second largest Mangla dam.

The unfortunate Member of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for Scheduled July 25 AJK General Elections, Sardar Muhammad Saghir Chughtai besides three other persons, lost their lives as his vehicle and another car, skidded into Jhelum river, after head on collision to each other near Azad Patan in Kahuta Sub division of Rawalpindi while he was on way to Rawalakot from Rawalpindi on June 10.

All the four bodies, however, have so far been recovered from the river.

Sardar Saghir Ahmed Khan Chughtai was nominated as Candidate of the PTI from AJK's Electoral Constituency LA-22 Rawalakot, Poonch Division, for AJK Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on July 25 this year.