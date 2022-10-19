UrduPoint.com

AJK Law Makers, K-Council Members To Have Equal Share In Development Funds: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that his government would treat both members of the AJK Legislative Assembly and Kashmir Council (KC) even-handedly to ensure uniform development in the liberated territory

The PM said this while talking to a delegation of the Kashmir Council members comprising Mohammad Younis Mir, Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan and Shujja Khurshid Rathore who called on him in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM assured the visiting delegates that the KC members would be given funds equal to the members of the Assembly in order to accelerate the pace of the ongoing development process in the region. He said that the government would fulfill the legal requirements in this regard.

Besides granting dowry and Zakat funds to the KC members, the PM said that amendment would be made in the law so that the KC members could avail same protocols and privileges as that of the members of the assembly in government departments.

"When the funds are available, the development schemes worth fifty lakhs will be immediately given to the Kashmir Council from the Department of Local Government and Rural Development", he said, adding that equal amounts of money would be allocated to the members of the Assembly.

The PM said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government was actively working according to the vision of Imran Khan to develop the Azad region on a fast-track basis and to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. "All resources will be used to uplift the lower class in Azad Kashmir and solve the problems of the people", he added.The PM said that equal distribution of funds will be ensured in all the Constituencies for providing basic facilities.

