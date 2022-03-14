AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing technical support to AJK Govt for achieving CCI goals.

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Elementary & Secondary/Higher Education of AJK, Professor Taqdees Gilani Monday appreciated the efforts of the Govt of Pakistan and collaboration of International development partners, ) for providing technical support to the Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir for achieving CCI goals

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) : Parliamentary Secretary for Elementary & Secondary/Higher education of AJK, Professor Taqdees Gilani Monday appreciated the efforts of the Govt of Pakistan and collaboration of International development partners, ) for providing technical support to the Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir for achieving CCI goals.

"This generous technical support and assistance can effectively contribute for streamlining the population by meeting the demand of contraceptive to facilitate the married couples to adopt a right based approach to freely and responsibly decide the number and spacing of their children to fulfil the fundamental rights of their children and family by maintaining a Balance / Tawazun between their family size and resources", she added.

Gilani, Member AJK Legislative Assembly, expressed these views during a meeting with Raja Muhammad Razzaque, Ex-Secretary Govt. of AJK and Consultant to Support Govt. of AJK on Population Management in the State metropolis.

"The power to make decisions about reproductive health is fundamental to women's empowerment overall", she added.

The consultant Raja M Razaq briefed the parliamentarian on the commitments of Govt. of Pakistan at various international forums i.

e. ICPD25 (Nairobi Summit), FP2030, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for rationalising the rapid population growth in the country through improved service delivery and brining the stakeholders onboard.

In this context, the AJK Population Task Force and High Powered Committee constituted for the purpose, had already made viable recommendations to achieve the objectives in true spirit, he underlined The consultant looked forward for playing due parliamentary role for adopting required legislative framework necessary for ensuring sustainable solution which is already worked out by Govt. of AJ&K for addressing the crosscutting fall outs of rapid population growth.

Ataullah Ata, Secretary Population Welfare Department of Govt. of Azad Jammu & Kashmir was also present at the occasion.

The secretary Population Welfare equally emphasised for implementation of CCI~approved recommendation, among others, to ensure universal access to family planning and reproductive health services in AJK.

It was told on this occasion that the AJK women parliamentarians were likely to join hands for women empowerment in AJK by supporting the approval of required legislative framework for the purpose. Ends/app/ahr