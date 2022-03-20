MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 20 (APP):A mammoth congregation of the legal community from across Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Sunday called for early withdrawal of August 05, 2019 sinister Indian action to pave the way for revival of the original status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir as existed in 1947.

In response to the move of illustrious legal expert of AJK and former President of District Bar Association Mirpur Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, the broad-based conference of almost all the district and tehsil Bar Associations of Azad Jammu & Kashmir was held under the auspicious of District Bar Association Mirpur.

The conference, presided over by Mirpur District Bar Association President Raja Imtiaz Ahmed Advocate, was addressed among others by the chair – Raja Imtiaz, ex DBA Mirpur President Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, President AJK High Court Bar Association Haroon Mughal Advocate, President Central Bar Association Muzaffarabad Fazal Mahmud Advocate, President DBA Bagh Sardar Farukh Chughtai Advocate, President DBA Rawalakot Sardar Javed Shareef Advocate, President DBA Kotli Raja Masood Ahmed Advocate, Member AJK Bar Council Tariq Masood Advocate, President DBA Neelam valey Bashrat Mir Advocate, President Tehsil Bar Association Barnala (Bhimbher) Ch.

Shafeeque Advocate, President Tehsil Bar Association Hajeera Zaraat Shahid Advocate and others.

The conference deliberated upon India's 5th August 2019 nefarious action scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution abrogating special status of the Jammu & Kashmir State and its negative repercussions on identity of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.