UrduPoint.com

AJK Lawyers Play Role For Delivery Of Justice, Democracy: Barrister Sultan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:47 PM

AJK lawyers play role for delivery of justice, democracy: Barrister Sultan

Lauding the AJK legal fraternity, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehamood Chaudhry Wednesday said that the lawyers were playing a key role to ensure delivery of justice

MIRPUR (AJK}: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Lauding the AJK legal fraternity, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehamood Chaudhry Wednesday said that the lawyers were playing a key role to ensure delivery of justice.

"Identical healthy role of lawyers for the restoration of democracy and the services of lawyers for the stability of Pakistan were also commendable which could not be ignored", he expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Additional District Bar Association Sehansa in Kotli district.

Barrister Sultan said that lawyers have made history by making great sacrifices for the cause of peace and supremacy of law which cannot be forgotten.

The AJK President said that no society can develop without establishing rule of law and lawyers have a significant role in providing justice to the suffering humanity.

He said,"I have made the Kashmir issue a flash point at the diplomatic and media fronts." The AJK President said that the international community has started giving attention to the grave situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir and now it is the time to move collectively for achieving the cherished goal of liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said it is also the responsibility of the lawyers to project the Kashmir issue effectively and shake the international conscience in every forum to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He said that the government will ensure the rule of law and justice in the base camp.

"To resolve the Kashmir issue, I have brought the leaders of all political and religious parties on one page and has adopted a unanimous decision for aggressively projecting the Kashmir issue abroad," he said.

The newly elected President of District Bar Association Jahanzeb Chaudhry, former President Sardar Sajid Nawaz Advocate and Sardar Zafar Advocate were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing a reception given in his honor by Additional Advocate General Sardar Sajid Nawaz at Sahansa Tarala, he said the Kashmir issue is now in the sharp focus of the world's attention and its liberation is the writing on the wall .

The President appealed to the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir to participate in the Kashmir rally to be held from National Press Club Islamabad to D-Chowk on February 24th to show solidarity with Kashmiri people struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination. Members of Kashmir Council Sardar Razzaq Advocate, former member Kashmir Council Ghulam Raza Naqvi Advocate, Khaliq Nawabi Advocate, Abdul Ghafoor Javed Advocate, Sardar Shahid Ajmal Advocate, Chaudhry Jahanzeb Advocate, Sardar Rab Nawaz Khan, Sardar Tahir, Sardar Waheed Khan and others also addressed the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Democracy Lawyers Jammu Kotli Nawaz Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Media All From Government

Recent Stories

US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From L ..

US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From Last Week - CDC Director

4 minutes ago
 Kiev Requests Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council Wi ..

Kiev Requests Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council Within 48 Hours - Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But D ..

Zelenskyy Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But Does Not Want People to Panic - ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Defense Ministers to Consider Deployment of N ..

NATO Defense Ministers to Consider Deployment of New Combat Groups in Eastern Eu ..

4 minutes ago
 Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU of Power Abu ..

Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU of Power Abuse Amid Dispute Over Condition ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>