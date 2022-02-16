AJK lawyers play role for delivery of justice, democracy: Barrister Sultan

Lauding the AJK legal fraternity, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehamood Chaudhry Wednesday said that the lawyers were playing a key role to ensure delivery of justice

MIRPUR (AJK}: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Lauding the AJK legal fraternity, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehamood Chaudhry Wednesday said that the lawyers were playing a key role to ensure delivery of justice.

"Identical healthy role of lawyers for the restoration of democracy and the services of lawyers for the stability of Pakistan were also commendable which could not be ignored", he expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Additional District Bar Association Sehansa in Kotli district.

Barrister Sultan said that lawyers have made history by making great sacrifices for the cause of peace and supremacy of law which cannot be forgotten.

The AJK President said that no society can develop without establishing rule of law and lawyers have a significant role in providing justice to the suffering humanity.

He said,"I have made the Kashmir issue a flash point at the diplomatic and media fronts." The AJK President said that the international community has started giving attention to the grave situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir and now it is the time to move collectively for achieving the cherished goal of liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said it is also the responsibility of the lawyers to project the Kashmir issue effectively and shake the international conscience in every forum to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He said that the government will ensure the rule of law and justice in the base camp.

"To resolve the Kashmir issue, I have brought the leaders of all political and religious parties on one page and has adopted a unanimous decision for aggressively projecting the Kashmir issue abroad," he said.

The newly elected President of District Bar Association Jahanzeb Chaudhry, former President Sardar Sajid Nawaz Advocate and Sardar Zafar Advocate were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing a reception given in his honor by Additional Advocate General Sardar Sajid Nawaz at Sahansa Tarala, he said the Kashmir issue is now in the sharp focus of the world's attention and its liberation is the writing on the wall .

The President appealed to the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir to participate in the Kashmir rally to be held from National Press Club Islamabad to D-Chowk on February 24th to show solidarity with Kashmiri people struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination. Members of Kashmir Council Sardar Razzaq Advocate, former member Kashmir Council Ghulam Raza Naqvi Advocate, Khaliq Nawabi Advocate, Abdul Ghafoor Javed Advocate, Sardar Shahid Ajmal Advocate, Chaudhry Jahanzeb Advocate, Sardar Rab Nawaz Khan, Sardar Tahir, Sardar Waheed Khan and others also addressed the meeting.