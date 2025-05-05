AJK Leader Warns India Against Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) Front-line leader of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and ex Chairman District Council Mirpur Raja Zaffar Maroof has warned India to refrain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
"People of AJK are fully prepared shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan's armed forces to defend inch after inch of the motherland against any Indian aggression," said Zaffar Maroof, warning India against launching any attack.
He stressed the need of all out individual and collective endeavors for economical and political stability of Pakistan to meet all the internal and external challenges.
He expressed complete solidarity with people affected by the increased Indian atrocities in the strife torn Indian occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state.
Zaffar Maroof urged upon the World Community to take serious notice of the Indian aggression, besides, using its full influence to halt the repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB).
APP/ahr/378
