Open Menu

AJK Leader Warns India Against Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

AJK leader warns India against aggression

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) Front-line leader of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and ex Chairman District Council Mirpur Raja Zaffar Maroof has warned India to refrain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

"People of AJK are fully prepared shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan's armed forces to defend inch after inch of the motherland against any Indian aggression," said Zaffar Maroof, warning India against launching any attack.

He stressed the need of all out individual and collective endeavors for economical and political stability of Pakistan to meet all the internal and external challenges.

He expressed complete solidarity with people affected by the increased Indian atrocities in the strife torn Indian occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state.

Zaffar Maroof urged upon the World Community to take serious notice of the Indian aggression, besides, using its full influence to halt the repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB).

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

2 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

2 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan