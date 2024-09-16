Open Menu

AJK Leaders Celebrate Prophet Muhammad's Birthday, Call For Unity And Perseverance

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have issued messages commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi which will be celebrated on September 17th.

In his message, AJK President Barrister Sultan Muhammad Chaudhry stated that Rabi'ul Awwal is the most blessed month in the Islamic Calendar as it marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the Prophet's coming to the world was a time when "humanity was immersed in the darkness of ignorance and disbelief," and that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) "illuminated the whole world with his knowledge, spread the message of peace and brotherhood and pulled humanity out from the abyss of darkness."

The AJK Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also issued a message, describing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the "true benefactor of mankind" who "gave back to humanity its lost dignity and guided it to the righteous path.

He stated that the salvation of mankind both in this life and the hereafter lies in following the life of the Prophet.

The Prime Minister also addressed the plight of the Muslim communities in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Palestine and other regions, stating that they are "rekindling the candle of islam by sacrificing their blood for the exaltation of Islam, their survival and freedom."

He expressed hope that the people of Kashmir will soon achieve their long-cherished goal of freedom, for which they have made "matchless sacrifices."

Both the President and Prime Minister emphasized the importance of unity, self-sacrifice and generosity as principles taught by Islam and exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They called on the people of AJK to draw inspiration from the Prophet's legacy and continue their struggle for justice and freedom.

