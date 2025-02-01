AJK leaders pay tribute to Kashmiris' bravery against Indian oppression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) AJK leaders on Saturday unequivocally condemned the Indian brutality in Kashmir and paid tribute to the brave Kashmiris who have been fighting for their freedom, in a show of solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, the leaders, including Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Mulana Saeed Yousuf, reiterated their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel AJK leaders have come out strongly in support of their Kashmiri brethren, paying tribute to their bravery against Indian oppression and hailing their struggle for freedom.

The AJK leadership reiterated their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, urging the international community to take notice of the human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Former Prime Minister AJK said "we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom.

Their bravery in the face of overwhelming odds is a testament to their unwavering commitment to their cause. We salute their courage and resilience in the face of Indian occupation, he added.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said despite India's efforts to suppress their movement, the Kashmiris will not be defeated and their spirit of freedom will only continue to grow stronger with each passing day.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Former Prime Minister AJK also added the people of Kashmir have shown extraordinary bravery in their fight for freedom.

We pay tribute to their sacrifices and reaffirm our support for their right to self-determination. We will continue to raise our voice against Indian atrocities and advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, he added.

Raja Farooq has also strongly condemned India's revocation of Article 370 and the resulting demographic changes in the region.

He noted that the actions of the Indian government have fueled widespread resentment and anger towards India, with many Kashmiris now harboring a deep-seated hatred for the country.

Mulana Saeed Yousuf, Ameer Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam AJK also strongly condemned India's actions in Kashmir, stating that the deployment of 10 lakh army personnel is a clear sign of the Indian government's insecurity.

He saluted the bravery of the Kashmiri people for facing such a massive military operation, saying "the presence of over a million Indian soldiers in Kashmir is a testament to the Indian government's fear of the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom".

AJK leaders, including Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, and Mulana Saeed Yousuf, have collectively called upon the international community to take immediate action to stop India's atrocities in Kashmir and to play a role in resolving the long-standing dispute.

They urged the world leaders to break their silence and hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in the region.