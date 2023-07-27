Open Menu

AJK Leadership Express Grave Concern Over Human Rights Situation In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 27 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a meeting held in Mirpur (AJK) on Thursday, both the leaders discussed mutual interests, regional developments and the continued oppression faced by religious minorities in India.

They particularly highlighted the brutal treatment of the Christian community in Manipur, stating that, in addition to the suppression of Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Sikhs and Muslims in Gujarat and Punjab, Hindutva forces were now targeting the Christian community in Manipur.

They termed this oppression of religious minorities as a severe form of state terrorism and called on the international community to take notice of these atrocities in India.

Additionally, they expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence and bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the world community to stop turning a blind eye to the plight of the Kashmiri people and take necessary actions to address the human rights violations in the region.

During the meeting, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting good governance in Azad Kashmir, addressing the issues faced by ordinary citizens, and combating corruption in society.

