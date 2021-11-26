AJK legal fraternity demands induction of judges against vacant posts

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 26 (APP):The legal fraternity of Azad Jammu Kashmir Friday called upon the authorities to immediately move for ending the prolonged judicial crises in AJK following lack of due number of judges in the superior judiciary especially the High Court.

The AJK lawyers, in their conferences hosted by Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association, announced to launch weekly protest program, initially for a month, if the authorities failed to fill vacant eight positions of judges to the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, currently comprising the only Chief Justice of the Court.

President AJK High Court Bar Association Baber Ali Khan Advocate chaired the conference which was attended and addressed among others by Fiyaz Haider Nawabi Advocate, Vice Chairman AJK Bar, Raja Tariq Bashir Advocate, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, President Mirpur District Bar Association Masood A.

Sheikh, Advocate and President of all other district and tehsil bar associations of AJK.

Through a unanimously passed resolution, the lawyers congregation demanded induction of judges within a month against all vacant positions in the High Court and Kashmir on merit in line with constitution.

It may be added that then Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir comprising then Chief Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Judge (current Chief Justice) Raja Saeed Akram Khan had said in the order "whenever a seat becomes vacant in the High Court of AJK due to the retirement of a judge in routine, will have to be filled in within next 30 days from the date of retirement and if a seat in the HC remain vacant due to any other reason like death of a judge or resignation by a judge, is required to be filled in within next 90 days".