UrduPoint.com

AJK Legislative Assembly Elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi As PM

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:57 PM

AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi as PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Wednesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Abdul Qayyum Niazi as Prime Minister

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Wednesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Abdul Qayyum Niazi as Prime Minister.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been elected as Prime Minister AJK after securing 33 votes during the AJK Legislative Assembly session while his opponent candidate from Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Chaudhry Lateef Akbar secured 15 votes.

Out of the total of 53 members, 48 members were present during the session who cast their votes.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

National Programme for Coders trains university st ..

National Programme for Coders trains university students on programming and AI s ..

6 minutes ago
 Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

7 minutes ago
 Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading ..

Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading Hospital

7 minutes ago
 Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern ..

Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern Lebanon - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Sp ..

Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Spokesman

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic e ..

Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic event final after 53 years

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.