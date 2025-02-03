Open Menu

AJK Legislative Assembly To Meet On February, 4

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Feb, 2025) The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) state has summoned AJK Legislative Assembly to meet at Block No. 12 , Civil Secretariat in the State's capital city of Muzaffarabad at 11.30 am on Tuesday, said an official notification issued by the Secretary of AJK Legislative Assembly.

