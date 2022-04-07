UrduPoint.com

AJK Legislative Assembly To Meet Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:24 PM

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has summoned the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has summoned the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday (today) and Friday (April 8) at 10:00 a.m in the Lodging Hall of the Legislature at the state capital town, it was officially announced on Thursday.

APP / AHR.

