AJK Legislative Assembly to meet today

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has summoned the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday (today) and Friday (April 8) at 10:00 a.m in the Lodging Hall of the Legislature at the state capital town, it was officially announced on Thursday.

