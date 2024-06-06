AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday warmly welcome the student of Army Public School Muzaffarabad while visiting AJK Assembly and watching ongoing Assembly session held here under the chair of Speaker AJK legislative Assembly Ch.Latif Akber

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday warmly welcome the student of Army Public school Muzaffarabad while visiting AJK Assembly and watching ongoing Assembly session held here under the chair of Speaker AJK legislative Assembly Ch.Latif Akber.

The AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haque, former AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider, former AJK President and PM Sardar Muhammd Yaqoob Khan, Ex Speaker AJK Assembly and President PML-N, AJK Shah Ghulam Qadir, education Minister for Schools Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai, other cabinet members and Members of AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomed the APS students of Muzaffarabad on visiting Assembly and appreciated the Speaker AJK Assembly for taking this step to invite APS students for watching Assembly session of the House and getting live information about the running session.

The AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul Haque on the occasion said that these students are our future and they have to serve and run the affairs of the state and saying that college and university students should also be invited to visit the Assembly during the session of the House.

The Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly while chairing the House directed the Education Minister for Schools and Minister for Higher Education that whenever they arrange the college and university students’ to visit to LOC crossing points, they should also provide opportunity to visit AJK Assembly during its session.

The EX AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider addressing the session said the arrangements should be made that students could visit LOC Chakothi and other crossing points, while responding the demand, the Interior Minister of AJK Col.rtd. Waqar Ahmed Noor on the occasion said that whenever the student desire to visit LOC and crossing points, the government will fully support and arrange their visits in this regard.

The Education Minister for schools, Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai while welcoming the APS students said that these students are our future and they have lead the nation every field of life in the future and saying that Kashmiri people have the honour for adopting Pakistan resolution and annexing their future with Pakistan before its inception and

creation.