AJK Legislature lauds signing of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defense agreement

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly has appreciated the signing of a historic defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, terming the agreement a significant milestone in the history of the relationship between the two brotherly countries, it was officially said.

The session, chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, in the state metropolis, warmly welcomed the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Saudi Arabia.

The House unanimously passed a resolution in appreciation of the agreement.

Terming the agreement a significant milestone in the history of the relationship between the two brotherly countries, the resolution expressed the optimism that the recently signed defense pact would not only usher in a new era of bilateral cooperation but also have far-reaching effects on the security of the Islamic world. It described the historic pact as a guarantor of peace, stability, and mutual defense among Muslim countries.

The Assembly also paid tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in concluding the agreement and lauded COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his fearless and wise leadership, which, according to the resolution, had strengthened Pakistan’s military prestige and global standing.

The resolution underscored the historic, religious, cultural, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, noting that both countries have consistently supported each other’s sovereignty, security, and stability. It expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for standing by Pakistan in difficult times.

The legislative assembly expressed serious concern over Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and more recently Qatar, which the assembly viewed as evidence of Tel Aviv’s expansionist ambitions. The resolution further stated that the Pakistan-Saudi defense pact would serve as a deterrent against both Israel and India.

The resolution further emphasized that the agreement would boost defense cooperation, contribute to regional security, strengthen the fight against terrorism, and promote unity in the Islamic world, especially in the Arab region.

The House also expressed the expectation that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would play their due role in ensuring a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations resolutions.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the security and integrity of Saudi Arabia, the House prayed for unity, progress, and security for both nations.

