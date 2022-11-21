UrduPoint.com

AJK LG Polls To Be Held In Three Phases: AJK CEC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

AJK LG polls to be held in three phases: AJK CEC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Justice (retd) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria on Monday announced that local government elections would be held in three phases, due to unavailability of required security personnel.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Federal government agreed to provide 17,000 security personnel to maintain law and order during the polling.

The polling was scheduled on November 27, however, he said on this day polling will be conducted only in Muzaffarabad Division while on December 03 in Poonch Division and on December 8 in Mirpur Division of the region.

He said all other arrangements had been made by the commission for conducting polling but insufficient security compelled him to conduct division wise polling to ensure peaceful and transparent process of the elections.

