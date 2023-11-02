AJK LG representatives call on Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A delegation from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) met with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanrani at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was held in a constructive and engaging atmosphere, and provided a platform for meaningful exchanges on various pertinent topics.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion included Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Chairman District Council Mirpur; Malik Abdul Shakoor, CEO AM Pak Catering Birmingham; Raja Jamshed, CEO Pak Catering London; and Raja Mudassir Hayat.

The discussions during the meeting spanned a wide range of subjects, with a particular focus on the local bodies system in Azad Kashmir and the prevailing business environment.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanrani, lauded the efforts of the distinguished delegation and expressed his support for their initiatives aimed at fostering growth and prosperity in the region. He emphasized the significance of open communication and collaboration to address the challenges and opportunities in Azad Kashmir.