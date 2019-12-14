AJK Management Group renames as Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service

Azad Jammu Kashmir government has renamed Azad Jammu Kashmir Management Group as Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service [JKAS] with immediate effect, it was officially announced.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir government has renamed Azad Jammu Kashmir Management Group as Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service [JKAS] with immediate effect, it was officially announced.

"The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir is pleased to rename Azad Jammu Kashmir Management Group as Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service [JKAS] with immediate effect", an official notification issued by Services and General Administration Department of AJK Government said.

''All references to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Management group in any rule, order, or instruction shall be construed as references to Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service", the notification added.

APP / AHR.