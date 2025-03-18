AJK Markets Abuzz With Shoppers As Eid-al-Fitr Countdown Begins
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Mar, 2025) As the countdown to Eid-al-Fitr has begun, markets throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including the thickly-populated Mirpur district, started wearing a festive look these days as people came out in large number at the first leg of their Eid shopping.
Inhabitants of AJK are thronging markets in major cities like Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, and others to buy groceries, clothes, shoes, and edibles ahead of Eid ul Fitr, reported by APP AJK correspondent.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Holy month of Ramadan.The ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, Kotli Road Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessing a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes.
Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since past few days
It emerged that thumping majority of the masses was found busy in Eid shopping in various AJK cities particularly since Sunday last as only one week was left in arrival of the Holly festival of Eid ul Fitr scheduled to be celebrated on March 31 or April 1st across the country including AJK subject to sighting of Shawal moon.
At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hectically engaged in getting the masses to strictly observe the discipline during the Eid shopping particularly in big gatherings of the shoppers in bazars.
